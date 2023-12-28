Rental Scams on the Rise in Puerto Vallarta Amidst High Demand

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the demand for houses and condominiums for rent surges this season, a troubling trend of rental fraud has emerged, leaving unsuspecting individuals out of thousands of dollars. Cases of rental scams have come to light, with perpetrators advertising non-existent properties on social media, collecting deposits, and subsequently disappearing.
They lure victims by offering houses and apartments that do not belong to them, preying on those seeking accommodations, and defrauding them of their hard-earned money.
These fraudulent activities predominantly occur on social networks, where individuals can easily advertise rental properties . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.
Popular posts:
- Three Crocodiles at the Mouth of the Cuale River and Popular Beach in Puerto Vallarta Raises Concerns Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is grappling with an unexpected and potentially perilous situation as three crocodiles have been spotted at the mouth of the Cuale River. This unusual presence has raised concerns among residents and tourists alike, prompting authorities to take action. The presence of these saurians in an area where they had…
- Construction Expected to Resume on 22 Puerto Vallarta Developments Closed by Government Inspectors Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a significant development, it has been announced that by the year 2024, 22 real estate developments in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, previously halted by Semarnat (the Mexican Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources), are set to resume construction activities. This encouraging news follows a crucial meeting between municipal and federal authorities,…
- Puerto Vallarta Experiences a Population Increase of 300% for New Year Celebrations Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a statement released by Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, the director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust, it was revealed that the city witnessed remarkable hotel occupancy during the Christmas weekend, with numbers reaching an impressive 90%. As the year draws to a close, the city anticipates reaching full occupancy, utilizing all…
- Mexico Launches Army-Run Airline Mexicana, Expanding Military’s Business Ventures Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In a move that underscores the growing influence of the Mexican armed forces in the country's economic landscape, Mexico officially launched its army-run airline, Mexicana, with its inaugural flight departing from Mexico City and heading to the picturesque Caribbean resort of Tulum. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration has been instrumental…
- Puerto Vallarta Ranks Sixth in Hotel Occupancy Nationally in 2023 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In the first ten months of 2023, Puerto Vallarta has secured its place among Mexico's top tourist destinations, ranking sixth in average hotel occupancy nationwide, according to data provided by the federal Ministry of Tourism, via DataTur. However, it's worth noting that the destination initially claimed the top spot in this…
- Remodeled Ecuador Street in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood Inaugurated Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a significant step towards enhancing the infrastructure of Puerto Vallarta's 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, the inauguration of the remodeled Ecuador Street took place, marking an investment exceeding 17 million pesos. The event, attended by municipal authorities and residents, was a momentous occasion as it signified substantial improvements for not only…
- Crocodile Captured in Marina Vallarta Streets by Green Patrol Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Members of the Green Patrol from the Citizen Security Police Station in Puerto Vallarta successfully captured a crocodile measuring just over three meters in length that had ventured onto the streets of Marina Vallarta. The swift intervention unfolded during a routine patrol by officers of unit PV-314 at the intersection of…
- Tactical Operations Group Intensifies Security Patrols Ahead in Puerto Vallarta for End-of-Year Holidays Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Tactical Operations Group (GOT) of the Citizen Security Police Station in Puerto Vallarta has heightened its prevention efforts in preparation for this holiday season and the new year. With a focus on ensuring the safety and security of both residents and tourists, the GOT has deployed two mobile units and…
- Rental Scams on the Rise in Puerto Vallarta Amidst High Demand Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the demand for houses and condominiums for rent surges this season, a troubling trend of rental fraud has emerged, leaving unsuspecting individuals out of thousands of dollars. Cases of rental scams have come to light, with perpetrators advertising non-existent properties on social media, collecting deposits, and subsequently disappearing. They lure…
- New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Puerto Vallarta Promise Spectacular Start to 2024 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for an extravagant New Year's Eve celebration that is set to bid farewell to 2023 and usher in the dawn of 2024. Organized by the municipal government in collaboration with the Vallartense Institute of Culture, SEAPAL Vallarta, and the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development, this…