Rental Scams on the Rise in Puerto Vallarta Amidst High Demand

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As the demand for houses and condominiums for rent surges this season, a troubling trend of rental fraud has emerged, leaving unsuspecting individuals out of thousands of dollars. Cases of rental scams have come to light, with perpetrators advertising non-existent properties on social media, collecting deposits, and subsequently disappearing.

They lure victims by offering houses and apartments that do not belong to them, preying on those seeking accommodations, and defrauding them of their hard-earned money.

These fraudulent activities predominantly occur on social networks, where individuals can easily advertise rental properties . . .

