VACATION RENTALS

Reverse migration: why more and more Americans decide to live in Mexico

November 12, 2022
, ,

The caravans of undocumented migrants from Central and South America are one of the priority issues for the bilateral agendas of Mexico and the United States (USA); not so much the flow of Americans who see Mexico as a nation of low costs of living and the new American dream . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website