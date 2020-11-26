‘Rockstar’ Debuts at The Palm Cabaret Starring Effie Passero and Roy Gomez-Cruz

The Palm Cabaret and Bar is pleased to announce the brand-new show, ‘ROCKSTAR,’ which brings together two very versatile and talented performers, Effie Passero (American Idol Finalist) and Roy Gomez-Cruz (Queen Live Headliner). ‘Rockstar’ is performed on Tuesdays at 6:30 pm thru Dec 1st and Saturday nights at 8 pm all season.

As a finalist on American Idol, Effie Passero has an amazing voice and fantastic stage presence. She is superb both as a solo artist and in performing duets. Pairing her with Roy Gomez-Cruz (of last season’s hit show Forever Queen) for this exciting new show is a brilliant idea. ‘Rockstar’ is sure to be a hit and a crowd favorite this season at The Palm Cabaret.

Roy Gomez Cruz has been part of 3 successful Queen Tribute shows. He has a master’s degree in Communications, specifically examining Cirque du Soleil as a cultural industry of global reach. He’s also a PhD Candidate in Performance Studies at Northwestern University. He has fully immersed himself in artistic creation and performance, hoping to eventually become an artistic director/producer of shows that recognize Mexican talent in the international arena. From a musical family, Roy grew up loving the band Queen and knew all their music. He enjoys the raw emotion and drama of singing rock favorites and portraying the artists behind the songs.

Along with Effie and Roy, this show features three of Mexico’s leading rock musicians, Alejandro Carrera (Guitar), Christian Gomez (Drums), Danny Sixx (Bass). These artists have combined forces to bring you a huge repertoire of your favorite top rocks hits through the decades.

You can feel assured that The Palm Cabaret has adopted new, safety measures during this uncertain time. They have installed a new retractable roof for air flow. Customers will have plexiglass in front and on the sides of them. There will be a 60-person capacity ( not 130 ) and masks will be worn to the seats and to the bathroom. Upon entering your plexiglass area masks can be removed. There has also been a new filter air system installed to take old air out and bring fresh air in. All this has been done for your comfort and protection, as The Palm Cabaret rolls out their 21st season of entertainment.

‘Rockstar’ debuts Saturday, Nov 27th at 8 pm at The Palm. Don’t miss this spectacular new show with Effie and Roy, two of this season’s most exciting musical stars. This is a performance that will take you down Memory Lane. It is a concert in a cabaret not to be missed. Songs from, Journey, Bon Jovi, Blondie, Queen and the list goes on and on. So, if you are looking for a night of extraordinary entertainment in Puerto Vallarta, see ‘Rockstar.’

Tickets to all shows can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com. The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at Olas Altas 508, Zona Romantica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico phone # 52-322-222-0200.