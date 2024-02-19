“Run with Pride 2024” Will Be Held in Puerto Vallarta to Bring Attention to Homophobia in Sports

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In an exemplary display of solidarity and inclusiveness, the University of Guadalajara, alongside notable collaborators such as the UdG Diverse Collective, the Higher Secondary Education System, the University Center of the Coast, and the University Federation (FEU), announced the launch of the inaugural "Run with Pride Puerto Vallarta 2024". The event, dedicated to combating homophobia in sports, was unveiled in a press briefing at a prestigious resort in Puerto Vallarta's Romantic Zone.

