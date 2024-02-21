Russian State Ballet Mari El to Enthrall Audiences in Puerto Vallarta with “Swan Lake”

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Russian State Ballet Mari El is set to captivate audiences in Puerto Vallarta with two exclusive performances of "Swan Lake," the timeless classical ballet, on Sunday, May 5, 2024. The Vallarta Theater will host the esteemed ballet company for shows at 6:00 pm and 8:30 pm, offering residents and visitors a unique cultural experience.

