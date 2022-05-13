Sabores Vallarta will celebrate the gastronomic diversity of Puerto Vallarta

The gastronomic diversity of Puerto Vallarta will be presented through the Sabores Vallarta festival, which will bring together a wide variety of restaurants and artisanal distillates, to offer a quality event for locals and visitors.

This event that will bring together the authentic flavors of Vallarta, as well as the gastronomic diversity that exists in this important tourist destination, will be held next Saturday, May 28.

The event will take place in Puerto Mágico, which promises to take visitors to a great feast of flavors, bringing together more than 20 restaurants in Puerto Vallarta and the region, who will offer the public a wide variety of dishes.

From 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, the public will be able to taste small portions of exquisite dishes such as seafood, grilled fish, pizza in different styles, American-style sandwiches, and pastries, among many more options, both national and international cuisines.

Likewise, by the hand of the renowned mixologist Mario Alberto Mendoza, visitors will taste the most avant-garde drinks in all of Puerto Vallarta, with artisanal distillates such as tequila, mezcal, and raicilla, the latter, with the Jalisco Designation of Origin since 2019.

Within the beverage options, during this meeting, there will also be different exhibitors of craft beers so that the public can taste the great diversity that they can only find in this important tourist destination.

During Sabores Vallarta, an event that will take place within the framework of the 104th anniversary of the city, there will be the presence of mariachis to entertain the public, as well as a folkloric ballet presentation, and music.

“Puerto Vallarta is an important tourist city recognized for its wide gastronomic diversity, which will be exhibited in this culinary festival that seeks to show the flavors of Vallarta, and which is added to the destination’s agenda of events that will always be a great attraction for everyone,” said Sujey Cárdenas, Public Relations Manager of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Publicity Trust.

All national and international travelers who visit Puerto Vallarta will always have great and pleasant surprises, either because of its surprising natural benefits, or because of the high-level events that take place in this important tourist destination, which continues with a tourist recovery and with high expectations for the next vacation seasons.

