Sales improve at Cuale River market after reopening of bridge in Puerto Vallarta

After the vehicular passage over the Cuale River bridge was reopened, sales at the Cuale market report a considerable increase.
“Thank God they have improved. Undoubtedly the bridge came to improve everything. Now the tourists come here, they see that we are open and they come in”, said Alfredo Figueroa Aguilar, tenant of the market.
After two years of the pandemic and seven months after the river flooded the market due to the effects of Hurricane Nora, the merchants say they are enthusiastic, although to have a total or partial recovery, there is still a long way to go, they acknowledge.
“Sales are good, but we need all this year, the end-of-year season and again Easter to maybe get back to maybe 70 percent, maybe,” the trader added.
“But the important thing right now is to continue selling,” highlights the merchant, who thanked the state government for rebuilding the bridge and the municipal government for opening it so that tourists can reach their shops. “We are up and working,” added Figueroa.
It was in the early hours of August 28 that the rising river entered the market, affecting hundreds of merchants. Some lost everything and others, who managed to recover some merchandise, spent long months waiting for the reconstruction, first of the market and then of the bridge that connects the center of the city with the Romantic Zone.
