San Pancho Children’s Circus announces its newest show: Sancho

San Pancho’s Circo de Los Niños has announced its latest circus arts extravaganza, Sancho, to be held at the Bodega Circo in San Francisco, Nayarit (also known as San Pancho) from March 18-21 at 7:30 p.m.

This is the eighth fundraiser for this non-profit organization designed to encourage the artistic, technical, and personal development of local children through the circus and dance arts.

Every year Bodega Circo is transformed into an elaborate stage to showcase the talent of these young students with intricate costumes, decorations, lights and projections, music, and choreography. The event is produced by Gilles St. Croix (one of the founders of the world-famous Cirque du Soleil) and co-designed by Monique Voyer, who founded the project in 2011.

Sancho, the show

According to the organizers, this year’s show focuses on Sancho Panza, Don Quixote’s squire in Cervantes’ novel. “What happened to Sancho when Don Quixote died? The author didn’t write about that. So, we can imagine that Sancho Panza continued the adventures and the search for justice he learned from his mentor.”

To this story, they added a small boy who passes himself off as Sancho Panza and, using his imagination, lives in don Quixote’s magical world. While he rides his “burro bicycle,” Sancho encounters kids and joins them in some extraordinary acrobatics that allows him to see that you can do anything if you use your imagination, determination, and effort.

“There are no spoken words, or very few. Elegant acrobatic groupings, daring feats, and music add to the drama and intensity of the acting, which will surely charm spectators of every age.”

Ticket presale begins

Tickets for the show are already on presale, with general admission at $600 MXN. There are also Sponsor-level tickets for the Dream Catcher program (scholarship fund) at a cost of $2,500 MXN.

All proceeds from the event are earmarked for youth programs. Seats are general admission, with the exception those set aside for donors.

For more information visit https://circodelosninosdesanpancho.mx/, or email [email protected]

Bodega Circo is located between the San Pancho Collective and the Entreamigos Community Center in the coastal village known as the “Culture Capital of the Riviera Nayarit.”