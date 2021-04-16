Seapal asks people in Puerto Vallarta to conserve water

SEAPAL, the entity in charge of Puerto Vallarta’s sewage and water, asks the public to conserve water due to the sudden drop in groundwater levels and the limited availability of water in rivers derived from the dry season and drought currently being experienced in the region.

Do you want to support independent news publishers that serve local communities? Click here to learn how you can help this news publication.

Seapal operational director, Óscar Castellón Rodríguez, explained that in addition to the drought, there is an affectation in the Radial Well due to the indiscriminate extraction of stone materials at its confluence, which has caused a decrease in its capacity, which initially was of 600 liters per second, to 132 today.

The well is the main source of supply for Seapal, which serves 30% of the population of Puerto Vallarta, including the tourist strip, neighborhoods in the north of the city, the upper area of ​​the El Pitillal delegation, Las Juntas, and a part from Ixtapa.

Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, a member of the Banderas Bay Scientific Committee for Civil Protection, reported that since last February, we have been going through a dry or low water episode.

This situation will last for the rest of April and part of May when the first rains could occur in the region, but still insufficient to recharge the water tables.