Seismic Swarm Prompts School Closures in Mexicali, Baja California

In the wake of a seismic swarm that rattled Baja California early Monday morning, Governor Marina del Pilar has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of students in Mexicali. Following a series of earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 3.5 degrees onwards, classes at all educational levels in Mexicali have been suspended for Monday, February 12. Students are expected to return to educational establishments on Tuesday.

