Semarnat Halts 22 Real Estate Developments in Puerto Vallarta, Stalling $352 Million in Investments

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) has brought the construction of 22 real estate projects to a standstill in Puerto Vallarta, a decision that has reportedly obstructed investments amounting to $352 million, or 6,575 million pesos. Local developers have expressed grave concerns about the federal government's stringent measures that commenced in 2021 but have escalated markedly since April 2022.
The crackdown, enforced by the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (Profepa), came under increased scrutiny with the appointment of Raúl Rodríguez as the head of the Semarnat delegation . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.