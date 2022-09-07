September 10 is the day of Torta Ahogada and Guadalajara will give away 10,000 of these traditional Jalisco tortas for free

Among all the things that people from Guadalajara love, the Torta Ahogada occupies a very special place. This delicious dish that no other State of the Mexican Republic can match, has become over the years a standard of Jalisco cuisine.
For this reason, the Guadalajara City Council has decided to celebrate the Day of the Torta Ahogada this Saturday, September 10, in the Historic Center of the city, giving away around 10,000 Torta Ahogada.
For this event, the Guadalajara City Council has invited more than 50 vendors of the most recognized tortas in the city, so that they offer their products and the people who come can be delighted in their palates.
The festival for the Day of the Torta Ahogada will take place in some points of the Historic Center of Guadalajara, such as the Municipal Presidency, Plaza Guadalajara, Plaza de Armas and Plaza Liberación.
“It is going to be quite a gastronomic festival,” were the words of Mayor Pablo Lemus, who also took the opportunity to invite young people to participate in the more than 1,300 activities scheduled within the framework of Guadalajara World Book Capital 2022, In addition to going to the Historic Center next Saturday, September 10, to celebrate the Day of the Drowned Cake.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta on Blue Alert for passing of Hurricane Kay National Civil Protection reported that Hurricane Kay, category 1, is located southwest of the coast of Jalisco. The cloud bands of the system cause torrential rains, winds with strong gusts, and high waves on the coasts of the western states of the country. The cyclone, according to the agency, has maximum sustained winds of 130…
- Tropical Storm Kay already causing damage in Puerto Vallarta Rains caused by tropical storm Kay already left damage in Puerto Vallarta, among which are an injured person, cars dragged by waters, and floods, which were attended by Civil Protection and Firefighters of the municipality. Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta reported that a person was slightly injured by the fall of a fence in a…
- Female fugitive from the US arrested by Jalisco police in Tonalá A foreign woman identified as Macalla Lee Knott, accused of crimes committed in the United States, was arrested in Tonalá by Jalisco state police. According to data from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the 29-year-old woman had been a fugitive since June 3, 2020. She is charged with federal crimes for drug trafficking and allegedly…
- Hurricane Kay Live Updates PVDN has ended live updates for Hurricane Kay in Puerto Vallarta. You can continue following information about the storm as it approaches Baja California here. Tuesday, September 6, 6:00 AM CDT The center of Hurricane “Kay” Category 1 is located southwest of the coast of Jalisco. The cloud bands of the system cause punctual torrential…
- States on alert and trajectory of Tropical Storm Kay: will become a category 2 hurricane According to the weather report of the National Meteorological System ( SMN ), until 04:00 in the morning Tropical Storm Kay was located 380 km from Manzanillo, Colima, and 350 km southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, moving west-northwest at 24 km/h with gusts of up to 110 km/h. The agency announced during the early…