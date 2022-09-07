September 10 is the day of Torta Ahogada and Guadalajara will give away 10,000 of these traditional Jalisco tortas for free

Among all the things that people from Guadalajara love, the Torta Ahogada occupies a very special place. This delicious dish that no other State of the Mexican Republic can match, has become over the years a standard of Jalisco cuisine.

For this reason, the Guadalajara City Council has decided to celebrate the Day of the Torta Ahogada this Saturday, September 10, in the Historic Center of the city, giving away around 10,000 Torta Ahogada.

For this event, the Guadalajara City Council has invited more than 50 vendors of the most recognized tortas in the city, so that they offer their products and the people who come can be delighted in their palates.

The festival for the Day of the Torta Ahogada will take place in some points of the Historic Center of Guadalajara, such as the Municipal Presidency, Plaza Guadalajara, Plaza de Armas and Plaza Liberación.

“It is going to be quite a gastronomic festival,” were the words of Mayor Pablo Lemus, who also took the opportunity to invite young people to participate in the more than 1,300 activities scheduled within the framework of Guadalajara World Book Capital 2022, In addition to going to the Historic Center next Saturday, September 10, to celebrate the Day of the Drowned Cake.

