Documentary Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard wasted no time, hits Discovery+ September 19

A documentary about the controversial trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which will be made up of two parts, will be released on September 19, reported Discovery+, the house in charge of the production.

The documentary is titled “Johnny vs. Amber: The US Trial”, the documentary features interviews with Depp’s lawyers, legal experts, and journalists, along with behind-the-scenes footage from the middle of the trial which took place between April and June this year.

The first episode will focus on Johnny Depp’s side, with details from his “abusive childhood and drug dependencies” as well as presenting “an alternate version of events showing that Johnny is a victim of domestic abuse.”

The second part will focus on Amber Heard’s version, including “her detailed description of the sexual assault told on camera for the first time” and how “Depp’s defenders attacked her mercilessly through social networks”, according to a press release from the production company.

The synopsis reads: “The series provides a forensic account of the key evidence and turning points in the case from both sides, allowing viewers to make their own decisions about who to believe.”

Depp and Heard took out all their dirty laundry during the six weeks that their trial lasted, which from the first day became a television drama.

The jury ended up apportioning blame, but the sentence awarded the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor $10 million in damages, while Heard only got $2 million.

The “Aquaman” actress, who appeared during the trial as a victim of spousal violence, vowed to keep fighting, but her first appeal was thrown out.

Depp sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, where she wrote about being a survivor of domestic violence. Although his name is not mentioned in the article, Depp’s lawyers argued that it falsely implies that she was sexually and physically abused by him in her marriage.

Heard filed a counterclaim, arguing that he created a smear campaign against her. In July, Heard filed a formal notice to appeal the outcome of the trial. A spokesperson for Heard said: “We believe the court made errors that prevented a fair and equitable verdict consistent with the first amendment. Therefore, we are appealing the verdict.”

