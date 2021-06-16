Sinaloa is the latest state in Mexico to approve same-sex marriage

Legislators of the Sinaloa Congress unanimously approved changes in articles 40 and 165 of the Family Code to legalize marriage and cohabitation between people of the same sex in the state.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

The United Commissions of Constitutional Points and Governance, Human Rights and Equity, Gender and Family, were in charge of preparing the bill in favor of equal marriage in Sinaloa, which was read and voted on unanimously on June 15, 2021.

In the Family Code of Sinaloa, the voluntary and legal union between people of the same sex is established, which according to the Constitution will enter into force one day after its publication in the Official Newspaper of the state.

These changes respond to respecting the rights of equality and non-discrimination of article 1 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, which, since 2015, the Supreme Court of Mexico (SCJN), had declared state civil codes preventing equal marriage was unconstitutional.

Sinaloa joins the list of states that have already legalized same-sex marriage, such as: Mexico City, Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Coahuila, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Hidalgo, Baja California, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí , Tlaxcala, Quintana Roo, Chiapas, Puebla, Jalisco, Nuevo León and Aguascalientes.

Related News