Sixth edition of the Raicilla Festival comes to Puerto Vallarta March 17-19

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – From March 17 to 19, the sixth edition of the DamaJuana Raicilla Festival will take place in Puerto Vallarta, which on this occasion brings together 15 raicilla producers from the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes, Mascota, Mixtlán, and Puerto Vallarta, on the esplanade of the Vallartense Institute of Culture, on Río Cuale Island.

Luis Jesús Escoto Martínez, director of the Institute of Culture, accompanied by the raicilla businessman, Jorge Luis Carbajal Díaz, revealed the details of this festival that is being held in this city for the sixth time and which seeks to establish itself as a promoting event for raicilla, which in 2019 it received the protection of the appellation of origin, by the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI).

For this sixth edition of DamaJuana, the participation of the Cabo Corrientes, Mascota and Mixtlán municipalities has been confirmed, with their respective taverns such as El Divisadero, La Fortuna, El tío Luis, El Embrujo, Hermanos Harrison, Real Roque, La Hunchback, Los tres Hombres, Los Topetes, among others, who will be showing their products to attendees on March 18 and 19.

Luis Escoto explained that there will be raicilla tastings at the various stands that will be set up, as well as the participation of a craft brewery and food stalls, as well as traditional mariachi music, singers, and musical groups. Admission will be free for those who wish to attend.

He explained that on the 17th will be the gala with all the participating raicilleros and the presentation of a promotional video that was documented from previous editions with stories from the producers. He added that the traditional and artisan elaboration of the raicilla are elements that make it belong to the cultural patrimony of the state and the institute in his charge is committed to promoting and protecting this patrimony.

Jorge Luis Carbajal highlighted that it is a very attractive event for raicilleros where they will be able to exhibit their products and give their brands a tasting to promote them, and pointed out that there is increasing interest from producers in participating and educating the public on its roots.

He thanked the municipal government of Puerto Vallarta and the Vallartense Institute of Culture for continuing to promote and preserve this legacy, which also represents an opportunity for visitors to interact with artisan producers and learn about the process of this traditional drink.

The general declaration of protection of the Raicilla denomination of origin includes the producing regions of the state in the municipalities of Atengo, Chiquilistlán, Huichitlán, Tecolotlán, Temaxtlán, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán, Atenguillo, Ayutla, Cuautla, Guachinango , Mascota, Mixtlán, San Sebastián del Oeste, Talpa de Allende, and the state of Nayarit, Bahía de Banderas.

