Soulfest in the beautiful gardens of Los Arroyos Verde

Soulfest In The Garden offers incredible entertainment and Soul Food in the idyllic setting of Los Arroyos Verde on the North Shore on Friday, February 18th at 4 pm. You’ll experience superb musicians and talented local artists as well as a wide variety of delicious cuisine for one day only in the beautiful setting of Bucerias.

Dwight Blake Entertainment in association with The MoSoul Concert is excited to feature for the very first time, Soulfest In The Garden. This outdoor music festival takes place in the gorgeous gardens of Los Arroyos Verde for a fabulous afternoon experience.

This new music event will offer a variety of local and international performers all sharing one stage and with one purpose, to bring back live entertainment to music lovers around the Bay.

Entertainers such as Diana Villamonte (runner up from The Voice of Mexico & Headliner at ACT2PV), Tonny Kenneth (Prince Tribute Artist) & Roy Gomez Cruz (Freddie Mercury Tribute Performer) from The Palm Cabaret, along with Daniela Trevino (Act2PV), ‘The Moondancer’ as Michael Jackson, and internationally acclaimed Headliner, Dwight Blake plus many more!

Dwight Blake is a Singer, Songwriter & Producer from Florida by way of Jamaica, who calls Mexico his second home. He’s traveled all over the world performing on cruise ships, in theaters and showrooms at The Mirage, South Beach, California, Asia, Singapore and has shared the stage with headliners like Barry White, The Temptations, Denita Asberry, The Tenors and more. You’ll love Dwight’s smooth and mesmerizing tone as he takes you back to the hits of the yesteryears.

Soulfest in the Garden features quality music throughout the afternoon as well as a wide variety of delicious soul food available to enjoy while listening to some of the best entertainment from Vallarta and beyond!

A wide range of culinary options will be available for purchase by Island Vibe Jamaican Restaurant, Goodvibes Catering, Hencho en Mexico Bakery and La Patagonia Cocina Argentina. Your scrumptious food options along with the top-notch entertainment in an amazing location all add up to an experience that you won’t want to miss!

This one-time-only event, Soulfest in the Garden, on Wednesday, February 18th at 4 pm, is something you’ll want to include in February plans. Purchase your tickets now by by visiting Los Arroyos Verde Reception Area (Avenida Estaciones 1099, Bucerias), or by dropping by Artsi Galeria on Lazaro Caradenas, Bucerias.

Be sure to specify whether you are purchasing general admission tickets at $400 PESOS or VIP tickets at $600 pesos. Free parking will be available on-site, or easily take a taxi to and from the location.

Gates open at 3 :30 pm. Local performers start playing music at 4pm. The show starts at 4:30-4:45. Food and drinks will be on sale from 3pm until they are sold out. Limited seating is available to respect social distancing. Purchase your tickets early if possible.

