Southern Mexico on Alert as Tropical Storm Pilar Threatens to Exacerbate Post-Hurricane Conditions

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — As Mexico grapples with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Otis, one of the most destructive storms in recent memory, the country now faces a fresh meteorological challenge. Tropical Storm Pilar, which formed this Sunday in the Pacific, is advancing toward southern Mexico, adding to the woes of a region already on high alert for floods, landslides, and overflowing rivers. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Mexico has warned that the approaching storm coincides with the arrival of cold front number 8, raising concerns for multiple southern states including Chiapas, Oaxaca, and Tabasco.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.