Los Mangos Library Aims to Raise 250 Thousand Pesos in Annual Auction for Rehabilitation Efforts

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Los Mangos Library is set to host its traditional Annual Auction on March 14, with the goal of raising 250 thousand pesos. The funds are earmarked for vital rehabilitation of the library, a beloved cultural space in the community. Yozozky Dinorah Cortés González, president of the Administrative Council of Los Mangos Library, expressed optimism about increasing participation from donors, artists, and local businesses.

