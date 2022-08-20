VACATION RENTALS

Spiderman: Tobey Maguire is caught vacationing in Puerto Vallarta

August 19, 2022
,

Some fans of "Spider-Man" had the surprising luck of meeting Tobey Maguire, who was caught in Puerto Vallarta, on his vacation, after the actor who gave life to "Peter Parker" in the Sam Raimi trilogy, released in the 2000s.

Through social networks, fans began to spread . . .


Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms