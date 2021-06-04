Starting June 10, Aeromar will connect Puerto Vallarta with McAllen, Texas

Starting June 10, Aeromar will connect Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara with McAllen, Texas, in the United States, promoting the economic and tourist recovery of the state of Jalisco. The airline intends to transport around 25 thousand passengers annually on this route.

Initially, these new routes will have three weekly frequencies, with the aim of reaching an 80% occupancy in the first weeks. The McAllen-Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta flight will take off on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, while the Puerto Vallarta-Guadalajara-McAllen flight will take off on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The services will be operated with ATR 42-600 aircraft, with capacity for 48 passengers.

“This new Aeromar route will attract US visitors and national tourists to the main destinations in Jalisco, and generate greater economic income for the state,” said the Secretary of State Tourism, Germán Ernesto Kotsiras Ralis Cumplido.