Tropical Storm Carlos becomes third named storm of the Pacific Hurricane Season 2021

At 800 AM PDT, on June 13, 2021, the center of Tropical Storm Carlos was located near latitude 11.8 North, longitude 126.0 West, well off the coast of Mexico.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

Carlos is moving toward the west near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the west-southwest at a slower forward speed is forecast to occur this afternoon and continue through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days. Some slow weakening is expected by midweek.

Carlos remains a small tropical cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center. Tropical Storm Carlos does not pose any risk to land.

Tropical Storm Carlos is the third named storm of the 2021 Pacific Hurricane Season.

Tropical Storm Carlos – June 13, 2021

Hurricane season 2021 in the Pacific Ocean

This year, the hurricane season in the Pacific began earlier than ever. Tropical storm Andrés formed on Sunday, May 9, off the coasts of Jalisco and Michoacán, and in doing so it broke a historical record, since never before, since there are records, had a system of that magnitude originated so soon in the northeastern part of this ocean. The previous record had been set by Tropical Storm Adrián, which emerged on May 10, 2017.

In addition, Andrés also anticipated the official start of the hurricane season in the Pacific, which begins each year on May 15 and ends on November 30.

According to the SMN, the following systems are expected in 2021:

Tropical storms: between 7 and 10.

Strong hurricanes (categories 1 and 2 ): from 3 to 5.

Intense hurricanes (categories 3, 4 or 5): from 4 to 5.

Total: between 14 and 20 tropical cyclones.

The data is in the average collected for this Ocean between 1991 and 2020, which is 15 cyclones.

Names for the Northeast Pacific: Andrés -already used-, Blanca -already used-, Carlos -already used-, Dolores, Enrique, Felicia, Guillermo, Hilda, Ignacio, Jimena, Kevin, Linda, Marty, Nora, Olaf, Pamela, Rick, Sandra, Terry, Vivian, Waldo, Xina, York, Zelda.