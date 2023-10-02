Substantial Sum Stolen in ATM Heist in Puerto Vallarta’s Zona Romantica

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – A substantial sum was stolen from an ATM in the famous Zona Romantica area of Puerto Vallarta in a heist that came to light earlier this Sunday. Local Municipal Police and Investigative Police personnel are unraveling this alarming incident's details.
The theft was discovered on Sunday morning when elements of the tourist police noticed visible damage to an ATM located at the intersection of Abedul and Amapas streets in the Olas Altas neighborhood. Although initially, the incident was just noted, the gravity of the situation was realized when personnel from the ATM company . . .
