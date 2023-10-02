Twin Earthquakes Shake Jalisco Coast; Puerto Vallarta Remains Unperturbed

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In the early morning of October 2, twin earthquakes rattled the Central Coast of Jalisco, eliciting a prompt response from local authorities. Puerto Vallarta remained untouched by the tremors, to the relief of its residents and many visitors, although some social media users in Puerto Vallarta reported mild shaking.

The first quake emanated from the coastal region at 8:54 AM, with its magnitude yet to be ascertained. A second quake promptly followed it at 8:55 AM in the same vicinity. Despite their close timing, the twin tremors didn't lead to notable . . .

