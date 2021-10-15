Sunwing will reactivate its routes to Puerto Vallarta with 288 flights from Canada

Sunwing Airlines announced the reactivation of its routes from 10 Canadian cities to Puerto Vallarta for the winter season. This represents the return of more than 54,000 Canadian tourists to the Mexican beach, reported the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion Trust.
The routes will begin operating during the winter period, anticipating 288 flights from Edmonton, Ottawa, Quebec, Regina, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary, and Toronto.
According to Luis Villaseñor, director of the Trust, Canadian travelers are expected to stay for at least one week, which will benefit the increased demand for hotel rooms, and considering that 90% of them will book vacation packages.
Canada is the second country from which foreign tourists to Mexico arrive, the first being the United States. Before the pandemic, Puerto Vallarta connected with 16 regions internationally.
“Puerto Vallarta continues to receive excellent news, with the reactivation of Canadian flights being one of the most important, since it offers us the possibility of having an optimal recovery throughout the tourism sector in a season as crucial as winter, in which all the citizens of the country of the maple leaf come to take refuge in this paradisiacal destination that offers them endless experiences with a privileged climate”, highlighted Villaseñor.
In addition to Sunwing, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport will receive flights from Canadian airlines Air Canada, Swoop, Westjet, and Air Transat, hoping to close the year with a recovery of over 70% of routes.
