Tactical Operations Group Intensifies Security Patrols Ahead in Puerto Vallarta for End-of-Year Holidays

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Tactical Operations Group (GOT) of the Citizen Security Police Station in Puerto Vallarta has heightened its prevention efforts in preparation for this holiday season and the new year. With a focus on ensuring the safety and security of both residents and tourists, the GOT has deployed two mobile units and a motorcycle to conduct patrols in various sectors of the municipality.

The intensified patrols encompass key thoroughfares, including Francisco Medina Ascencio, Francisco Villa, Los Tules, México Avenue, Prisciliano Sánchez, as well as the central area, which includes Morelos and . . .

