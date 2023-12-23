Puerto Vallarta Spreads Christmas Joy Through “Christmas Dinners” Initiative

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In the spirit of Christmas, the president of the DIF System of Puerto Vallarta, María de Jesús López Delgado, extended heartfelt wishes for happiness and prosperity to families in vulnerable situations. These wishes accompanied the distribution of "Christmas Dinners" to those in need across various neighborhoods in the municipality, bringing a message of unity, hope, and love during this festive season.

Over the course of two days, in collaboration with the Directorate of Social Development, the initiative reached out to residents of rural areas, including Las Palmas, El Colorado, La Desembocada . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.