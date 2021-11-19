Ten tortured bodies hung over bridge in Zacatecas

The city of Cuauhtémoc in Zacatecas has dawned another scene of terror exposed in one of its main highways. Nine bodies hanging on a vehicular bridge and another corpse abandoned on the asphalt strip of federal highway 45, in the direction of Luis Moya, shocked the residents of a town of about 13,500 inhabitants, in the south of a state ravaged by the violence from organized crime. The authorities have reported the police presence in the area to find those responsible “in order to provide certainty and conditions of tranquility to the citizens of municipalities and neighboring areas.”

According to the first reports, the bodies were abandoned before 7 in the morning on the bridge that leads to the Luis Moya municipality. The Zacatecas Public Security Secretariat has confirmed that the 10 men have not yet been identified. Their bodies were semi-naked and with signs of torture, and they have been transferred to the Forensic Medical Service to “determine the cause of death and obtain more information to aid in their prompt identification.”

The State Prosecutor’s Office has indicated that it carries out “investigative acts related to the heinous criminal act.” “An operational deployment was immediately launched to monitor and try to locate those responsible for this unfortunate event,” according to the authority in a statement. The Public Ministry “continues the collection of test data, in order to establish a line of investigation that allows clarifying the facts,” he adds.

Violence related to organized crime has recently escalated in several states of the country, including Zacatecas, a war territory between the Sinaloa cartels and the Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG). This is also one of the states with the highest homicide rate so far this year, with about 37 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to official figures. As of September, 21,495 people had died from gang-related violence, an average of nearly 2,400 per month, according to the government.

Zacatecas has faced a violent week with six other bodies hanging from pedestrian bridges. According to reports, three bodies were found last Monday on a pedestrian bridge on federal highway 23 in the municipality of Fresnillo, the city with the highest perception of insecurity in 2021. That same day, the director of the Loreto Municipal Police, Rafael Hernández López, and two officers under his charge, were murdered and their bodies found with gunshot wounds, in the community of Asientos, Aguascalientes, on the border with Zacatecas. The three agents were missing after they were allegedly kidnapped by an armed commando who took them from their homes. The day before, three bodies were also hung from a tree in the San Marcos community, in Loreto, with a message allegedly attributed by one of the cartels that are fighting for control of the territory.

