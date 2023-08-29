Texas National Guard Shot Mexican Across Border in Mexico

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS — Immigration rights advocates demand a Department of Justice (DOJ) criminal investigation into an incident where a Texas National Guard soldier fired upon a Mexican citizen in his country's territory. This incident, last Saturday near the Rio Grande, has exacerbated tensions on an already fraught U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexican authorities and their Texas military counterparts have confirmed that the individual shot was Darwin José García, a 37-year-old native of Veracruz, Mexico. García sustained a leg injury due to the gunshot.

At Tuesday's Eagle Pass border park . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.