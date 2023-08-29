Texas National Guard Shot Mexican Across Border in Mexico

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS — Immigration rights advocates demand a Department of Justice (DOJ) criminal investigation into an incident where a Texas National Guard soldier fired upon a Mexican citizen in his country's territory. This incident, last Saturday near the Rio Grande, has exacerbated tensions on an already fraught U.S.-Mexico border.
Mexican authorities and their Texas military counterparts have confirmed that the individual shot was Darwin José García, a 37-year-old native of Veracruz, Mexico. García sustained a leg injury due to the gunshot.
At Tuesday's Eagle Pass border park . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.