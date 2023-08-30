Canada-Mexico Tourism Bonds Strengthen with “Operación Toca Puertas” Initiative

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Canada has been identified as the second largest source of international tourists to Mexico, a statistic that has prompted the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, to embark on the "Operación Toca Puertas" (Operation Knocks on Doors) tour. The initiative commenced in Calgary, Alberta, to rejuvenate tourism post-pandemic.
Between January and June 2023, Canadian visits to Mexico soared to a staggering 1.385 million — a 61.1% jump compared to the same period in 2022. Moreover, Canadian tourists' expenditure in Mexico in this timeframe amounted to a whopping $1.614 billion . . .
