Canada-Mexico Tourism Bonds Strengthen with “Operación Toca Puertas” Initiative

August 29, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Canada has been identified as the second largest source of international tourists to Mexico, a statistic that has prompted the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, to embark on the "Operación Toca Puertas" (Operation Knocks on Doors) tour. The initiative commenced in Calgary, Alberta, to rejuvenate tourism post-pandemic.

Between January and June 2023, Canadian visits to Mexico soared to a staggering 1.385 million — a 61.1% jump compared to the same period in 2022. Moreover, Canadian tourists' expenditure in Mexico in this timeframe amounted to a whopping $1.614 billion . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.



Trending News on PVDN

  • Puerto Vallarta Tourism Faces Challenges Due to Peso Strength and Security AlertsPuerto Vallarta Tourism Faces Challenges Due to Peso Strength and Security Alerts PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — Marcelo Alcaraz, a renowned hotel businessman, has raised concerns over the potential dip in foreign tourism in the coming months. The peso's current strength, which impacts American tourists' profitability, combined with the recent insecurity alerts for the state of Jalisco issued by the U.S. government, poses challenges to the local tourism…
  • Puerto Vallarta Closes Summer Vacation Period with Record-Breaking TourismPuerto Vallarta Closes Summer Vacation Period with Record-Breaking Tourism Puerto Vallarta closes the summer vacation with "excellent numbers," according to the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, Christian Preciado Cázares. Hotel occupancy has averaged close to 80 percent and on weekends up to 90, with the arrival of visitors by different means, which reflects the incredible moment that tourism in Puerto Vallarta is experiencing,…
  • Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán to Enchant Puerto Vallarta at 'XXX National Meeting of Mariachi and Charrería'Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán to Enchant Puerto Vallarta at ‘XXX National Meeting of Mariachi and Charrería’ PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The enchanting melodies of Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán will soon grace the famous boardwalk arches of Puerto Vallarta. On August 28, the esteemed ensemble will give a special performance, participating in the prestigious 'XXX National Meeting of Mariachi and Charrería.' To make the festival's magic accessible to everyone, this presentation is entirely…
  • Puerto Vallarta Joins National Firearms Exchange CampaignPuerto Vallarta Joins National Firearms Exchange Campaign PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a concerted effort to curb the number of firearms on the streets and in private homes, Puerto Vallarta has become the latest city to participate in the national firearms exchange campaign. The program, led by Sedena through the 41st Military Zone, is a proactive measure designed to enhance public safety.…
  • Motorcycle-Bandits in Puerto Vallarta Loot 520,000 Pesos in 24 HoursMotorcycle-Bandits in Puerto Vallarta Loot 520,000 Pesos in 24 Hours PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – The tranquil coast city of Puerto Vallarta has recently been rattled by a disturbing trend. Within a mere 24-hour span, three separate armed robberies have been executed by individuals on motorcycles, targeting various locations around the city. These criminals, seemingly with a penchant for high-profile thefts, have already amassed loot totaling…
  • Armed Robbery in Puerto Vallarta Gets Away with 200,000 Peso Daylight HeistArmed Robbery in Puerto Vallarta Gets Away with 200,000 Peso Daylight Heist PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - An accounting firm in the city found itself the target of armed criminals, who successfully made away with nearly 200,000 pesos following a daring daylight heist. The incident unfolded shortly after employees of the firm withdrew the cash from a bank branch in the city's bustling tourist area. The criminals, who…
  • Texas National Guard Shot Mexican Across Border in MexicoTexas National Guard Shot Mexican Across Border in Mexico EAGLE PASS, TEXAS — Immigration rights advocates demand a Department of Justice (DOJ) criminal investigation into an incident where a Texas National Guard soldier fired upon a Mexican citizen in his country's territory. This incident, last Saturday near the Rio Grande, has exacerbated tensions on an already fraught U.S.-Mexico border. Mexican authorities and their Texas…
  • Two Dogs Rescued in Puerto Vallarta After Pressure From Local Residents and 'A Dog's New Life' OrganizationTwo Dogs Rescued in Puerto Vallarta After Pressure From Local Residents and ‘A Dog’s New Life’ Organization PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - A grim situation came to light in Puerto Vallarta, where two hapless dogs were ensnared in a desperate fight for survival yesterday. Their plight was brought to attention when "A Dog's New Life AC," an organization devoted to the welfare of animals, attempted a rescue mission. Their valiant efforts, however, were…
  • Puerto Vallarta Preps for Day of the Dead With the Return of the World's Largest CatrinaPuerto Vallarta Preps for Day of the Dead With the Return of the World’s Largest Catrina PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The seaside town of Puerto Vallarta is buzzing with anticipation as preparations for the Day of the Dead celebrations are underway. A highlight of the festivities will be the display of the World's Largest Catrina, a distinction the town proudly claimed last year, capturing global attention. “The Catrina that garnered us…
  • Fake News Alarms Ring in Mexico's Run-up to 2024 Presidential ElectionFake News Alarms Ring in Mexico’s Run-up to 2024 Presidential Election As the 2024 Mexican presidential election looms, experts warn of an escalating wave of fake news and disinformation online. Alarmingly, some of these false claims seem to have roots in the party in power, with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador among those implicated. Fake news has always found its way into Mexico's electoral campaigns, and…