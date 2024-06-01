The Amerigo Vespucci Will Receive a Festive Welcome to Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – The esteemed Italian navy training ship, Amerigo Vespucci, named in honor of the Florentine navigator Américo Vespucio, is set to grace the shores of Puerto Vallarta next month. The ship, which is currently off the coast of Uruguay as of Friday, May 31, is on the second leg of a global voyage that commenced in June 2023. This voyage not only serves as a monumental journey around the world but also continues its traditional role in training naval cadets.