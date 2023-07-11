The Continuous Sacrifice of Mexican Lives at the Altar of Violence Cannot be the New Normal

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In an unsettling, disturbing scenario, Mexico is witnessing an average of 100 violent deaths per day, a statistic that rings alarm bells for the nation's safety and security. However, a brief perusal of local newspapers hints at an even darker reality - the actual figures may be grimmer.

The thunderous cacophony of political jargon and power tussles seems to drown out the staccato gunfire that is tearing apart regions from Tamaulipas to Chiapas, from Toluca to Chilpancingo. Governmental reassurances that homicide rates are falling increasingly appear as mere whisperings in the face of the rising roar of bullets, torture, and kidnappings.

