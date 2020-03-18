The Palm Cabaret, Incanto, and Act II announce closures in Puerto Vallarta

The following entertainment venus in Puerto Vallarta announce closures in their part to minimize the spread of coronavirus and concern for public health. It should be noted that Puerto Vallarta has not reported any cases on coronavirus, however, businesses are being proactive to protect our community.

The Palm Cabaret Calls It a Season

Due to the COVID19 situation in the world at this moment we have to take the hard decision in the best interest of all, our staff, our performers, and mostly you, our clients that it is time to close our doors and call it a season.

We would like to thank our clients and all the artists who have helped make this one of the best seasons ever.

Bittersweet as it is, we know this is the right thing to do. Any tickets purchased for upcoming shows will be credited for next season, or if you would like to donate it to the performers it will be appreciated, we hope you consider that option, therefore, it will help the artists financially survive this troubled time. In the final case money can be refunded, we also appreciate your patience, we will answer all your emails.

We wish everyone safe and equally important healthy days ahead.

Thank you for understanding.

Incanto closes effective today

Out of an abundance of caution and concern for Vallarta’s public health, we feel it is best for Incanto to close effective tomorrow, March 18, 2020. We know that the government (local and global) directive at this time is encouraging everyone to stay home and, at least locally, allows only for small gatherings of 50 or less but we really feel that now is the time to make the call, no matter how many are allowed. It feels like the right thing to do based on our careful watch over the past few day’s events and recommendations from multiple sources and authorities.

We have ideas to bring you some Facebook live broadcasts from the piano bar with just our artists and minimal staff present and we’ll let you know about those in the coming days.

If you’ve purchased tickets online for Incanto shows, you’ll receive refunds automatically. If you purchased at the door, we’re offering show credits for the future by email. If you’d like to donate your ticket purchases to the artists, we are happy to hear that too and will manage that immediately. If you wish to receive refunds, we’ll coordinate that too. Email us at [email protected] to arrange, no matter your choice.

For now, everyone please stay safe and wise in your decisions with public gatherings. Thanks for your support and we appreciate your understanding. We’ll gather again as soon as it is safe to do so, the sooner the better!

Sincerely,

Tracy Parks, Incanto

Act II closes March 22

It is with a heavy heart and tears in my eyes that, after much thought, we have decided that we will end our season early. Sunday, March 22 will be our closing night of the best season on record.

This will be a financial hardship on many of the staff and performers, not only at Act2PV but at all venues. For any shows scheduled after Sunday, a credit towards next year will be issued upon request. Many have donated ticket refunds as a donation back to the theater. We are using all donations to pay the staff for as long as we are able, for as long as needed.

We pray that our actions will help expedite the end of this horrible virus and we hope that we can re-open as soon as possible. Thank you to all of our loyal patrons who have made this the best season ever.