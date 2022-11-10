The prestige of Puerto Vallarta is on the rise

Thanks to the joint work of everyone involved in the Puerto Vallarta tourism sector, both companies and authorities and, of course, all the workers who participate in the industry, the friendliest destination in the world has strengthened its position at a national and international level.

The Director of Tourism and Economic Development of Puerto Vallarta, Ludvig Estrada Virgen, stressed that this 2022, Mexico has even exceeded 2019 figures and Puerto Vallarta is one of the main players as it is on its way to establishing new records in visitor flows.

“It is indisputable that Puerto Vallarta is one of the favorite tourist destinations for national and international visitors, with excellent achievements in the arrival of travelers by air, economic benefits, and hotel occupancy, we have had it throughout the year and we will also have it in one of the most important seasons for the city, winter, for which we have positive expectations”.

He stressed that for Puerto Vallarta to maintain this ascending line, it has been necessary to offer the highest quality standards in services, which are recognized by the great experts in the world of tourism.

Already last year, Puerto Vallarta obtained four international awards at the Travvy Awards, better known as the Academy Awards of the tourism industry, with the gold medal for Best Destination for Honeymoons in Mexico, Best Culinary Destination in Mexico and Best Tourism Office in Mexico; as well as silver in the category of Best Destination in Mexico.

This year the figure increased to five awards in the same contest, the silver trophy for Best Culinary Destination in Mexico, as well as bronze trophies for Best Tourism Office in Mexico, Best Destination in Mexico, Best Destination for Weddings in Mexico, and Best Destination for Honeymoons in Mexico.

This is not new, because over the decades Puerto Vallarta has won other awards from firms such as PriceTravel, Conde Nast Traveler, Travel & Leisure, Family Travel Forum, Apple Vacations, the FishingBooker specializing in sport fishing, Canadian Garden Tourism Awards, and many more.

