The Symphony of Mexico: Embracing the Very Noisy Daily Life

If you haven’t noticed the noise in Mexico, you might be living under a rock. Though, even that probably wouldn’t help!

Mexico is a cacophony of sounds. My day starts at 7:00 AM with my alarm clock, also known as the trashmen, ringing loud cowbells to let you know it’s time to take your trash outside. Without fail, this is my morning wake-up call seven days a week, whether I want it or not.