Citizen alert in Puerto Vallarta for armed robber already hitting 49 stores in the Bay

In Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, a citizen alert is in force to identify an armed robber.
The alleged criminal plagues the region for robberies at grocery and convenience stores, of which in recent days he has robbed 49 stores in the area.
Victims of assaults have uploaded images from the surveillance cameras of the establishments where the events have occurred, being able to identify the criminal.
However, his name is not yet known.
Wanted cards have been posted in local stores with photos and descriptions of the criminal in hopes someone can provide information that leads to the arrest.
