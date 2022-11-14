VACATION RENTALS

Three bodies washed ashore on popular tourist beaches in Acapulco over the weekend

November 14, 2022
, ,

Beachgoers and tourists casually enjoyed the beaches in Acapulco over the weekend, walking around a dead body that had washed ashore. Up to three bodies appeared this weekend on the beaches of Acapulco, the former tourist jewel of the state of Guerrero, which has been plunged into violence over the . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website