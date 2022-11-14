VACATION RENTALS

10 men beat gay couple at restaurant in Mexico City’s upscale neighborhood of Polanco (Video)

November 14, 2022
, ,

Through a video, the Twitter user, Chef Luis Ramos, pointed out that 10 men beat one of the victims until they fractured his foot just because he was gay; this, outside the La Casa del Pastor Masaryk restaurant, in the Polanco neighborhood of the capital . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website