Five new cases of monkeypox diagnosed in Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta investigates first death

November 15, 2022
Jalisco investigates its first death associated with monkeypox with the case of a male resident of Puerto Vallarta.

The Secretary of Health, Fernando Petersen, anticipated that it is a person over 40 years of age, who suffered from comorbidities such as HIV.

“The report has . . .

