Puerto Vallarta Airport Expansion Halted Due to Lack of Construction License

PUERTO VALLARTA - The Urban Development and Environment Directorate of the Puerto Vallarta City Council has announced the cessation of the international airport's expansion operations. The suspension follows the discovery that the developers have not submitted the complete project, thus lacking the necessary municipal construction license.
Adriana Guzman Jimenez, head of the agency, confirmed, “The closure was executed today, following a warning issued on Monday. We've been urging them for months to provide the necessary documentation and refrain from continuing the expansion until they secure the requisite urban development and environmental permits. However, they have failed to produce the complete project, leading us to this decision."
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.