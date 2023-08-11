Puerto Vallarta Airport Expansion Halted Due to Lack of Construction License

PUERTO VALLARTA - The Urban Development and Environment Directorate of the Puerto Vallarta City Council has announced the cessation of the international airport's expansion operations. The suspension follows the discovery that the developers have not submitted the complete project, thus lacking the necessary municipal construction license.

Adriana Guzman Jimenez, head of the agency, confirmed, “The closure was executed today, following a warning issued on Monday. We've been urging them for months to provide the necessary documentation and refrain from continuing the expansion until they secure the requisite urban development and environmental permits. However, they have failed to produce the complete project, leading us to this decision."

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.