Thrill-Seeking Tourist in Puerto Vallarta is Rescued After Parachute Accident on Los Muertos Beach

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A woman was rescued after her parachute got entangled in a palm tree on the popular Los Muertos Beach in an incident that highlighted a growing concern over the lack of regulation in tourist activities in Puerto Vallarta.

The incident unfolded during one of the city's burgeoning recreational pursuits frequently indulged by thrill-seeking tourists. This activity involves individuals being pulled into the sea by a boat, whilst attached to a parachute, offering an adrenaline rush and an awe-inspiring view of the coastal area.