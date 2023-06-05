Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals Inaugurates Cabo Bahía Sur Section

PUERTO VALLARTA – The inaugural board of directors for the new Cabo Bahía Sur Section of the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI) has been sworn in, a landmark event for the local economy and real estate sector.

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by Christian Preciado Cázares, Director of Tourism and Economic Development of Puerto Vallarta, representing Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez.

“I am confident that this autonomous body, now coming to fruition with its council, will professionalize the standards of a sector that is critically important for the economy of our region and for the benefit of its people,” stated Preciado Cázares.

He conveyed Mayor Michel’s greetings and acknowledged the challenge of directing real estate activity in the country, emphasizing the importance of a governing body that upholds ethical standards. He commended AMPI’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of both real estate seekers and providers under the institutional motto ‘Passion and Service’.

“AMPI’s emphasis on the use of human and technological tools to deliver comprehensive, high-quality, and upright services is a testament to their commitment to ensuring the real estate processes in our region are well-handled. Puerto Vallarta is in an excellent position to continue growing and I trust that AMPI’s presence will further aid this progress,” he added.

The new board, presided over by Patricia Virgen Alvarado, was sworn in by Ignacio Lacunza Magaña, national president of the AMPI. Alvarado pledged to conduct the association’s activities with order, respect, and an emphasis on professionalization and continuous learning, marking this as their distinctive trait.

The new board members include Marisol Pérez as secretary, Juan C. Ramírez as Vice President, José O. Pérez as treasurer, and directors Rodolfo F. DiLorenzo, Andrés Aguilera, Areli Arredondo, Deyanira Ramírez, Rosa Romero, and Graciano Pérez.

Lacunza Magaña confirmed that AMPI now has a presence in all federal entities and boasts 96 sections across the nation.

Among the attendees of the ceremony were the president of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, Fernando Castro Rubio, Coparmex president Juan Pablo Martínez, the president of the Coordinating Council, Arnulfo Ortega Contreras, Guadalupe Bayardi González of AMEXE Puerto Vallarta, as well as representatives from AMPI Vallarta, AMPI Riviera Nayarit, AMPI Compostela, and AMPI Tepic.