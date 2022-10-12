Today is Día de la Raza in Mexico, celebrating indigenous peoples in Mexico

Day of the Pluricultural Nation in Mexico is celebrated on October 12. The day is locally known as Dia de la Raza (The Day of the Races) and is celebrated across Mexico to mark the official recognition of the indigenous people of the country. The day also illuminates the multicultural, multilingual, and multiethnic culture of the country. The idea behind the day was brought into existence by the Mexican Senate to motivate the promotion and recognition of various cultures that coexist in Mexico.

THE HISTORY OF DÍA DE LA RAZA

Day of the Pluricultural Nation promotes, respects, and guarantees the fundamental rights of indigenous peoples. Seven centuries ago, Christopher Columbus set out for Asia and ended up on San Salvador Island in North America. Day of the Pluricultural Nation is a rejection of the monolithic culture enforced by Columbus and the celebration of the indigenous people.

On November 19, 2020, the Mexican senate designated October 12 as the Day of the Pluricultural Nation with the endorsement of the Chamber of Representatives. The day celebrates the triumph of the spirit of Mexican heritage and rejects the tinges of colonization that continue to haunt the country. Mexicans from all walks of life deserve the same rights and opportunities. The day urges both native and non-native Mexicans to explore their Spanish heritage. More than 15 million Native Mexicans peacefully inhabit the lands of the country. Despite the fact that their rights are enshrined in the same constitution, indigenous people face a slew of institutional challenges, including a lack of access to primary education, clean water, and opportunities to build a life outside of their birthplace. Roughly 25% of Native Mexican women and 15% of Native Mexican men lack basic education, with only half of the primary school enrollees making it to graduation.

The day is an educational experience for all people of Mexico. Seminars, alongside celebrations across the country, are sponsored by the Governorate of Public education and the institutes of the Indigenous peoples and Indigenous, with special guidance from the President of the Indigenous Affairs Commission.

5 INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT MEXICAN NATIVE TRIBES

No time for education: Roughly 25% of all Native Mexicans aged 15 to 59 are illiterate. Christianity: More than 80% of all Native Mexicans are Catholics. A step away from the future: 65% of all Native Mexicans use wood to cook their food. Families: 90% of all Native Mexicans live with their families. The rural cessation: Although Native Mexicans are roughly 20% of Mexico’s population, only 15% of the tribes live in its 10 principal cities.

HOW TO OBSERVE MEXICO: DAY OF THE PLURICULTURAL NATION