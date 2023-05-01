Tourism Secretary Calls for Action Against Puerto Vallarta’s Unregulated Beach Vendors

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Jalisco Tourism Secretary urges Semarnat to regulate beach umbrella vendors in Puerto Vallarta to protect public spaces and maintain competitiveness . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
With a subscription to PVDN, you'll gain access to a wealth of information, from breaking news stories to in-depth analyses and insightful commentary. Plus, you'll be supporting local news dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date news possible in Puerto Vallarta and news around Mexico of interest to expats, tourists, and foreigners. And to make your experience more enjoyable, you will be served fewer ads, be included in our newsletter, and receive emergency alerts.
Already a subscriber? Log in now.Lost your password?
Trending News on PVDN
- Canadian woman has lived for 15 days in the Cancun airport Cancun, Quintana Roo (Puerto Vallarta Daily News) - A woman of Canadian origin is found stranded at the Cancun International Airport in a case that is shrouded in mystery. She is identified as Lisa Lee Wink who, according to the staff that works in the terminal, has been living, sleeping, eating, and moving around the…
- Jalisco Starts Investigation into 19 Companies Linked to Puerto Vallarta Timeshare Fraud Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Jalisco begins investigation into 19 cartel linked companies based in Puerto Vallarta after US Government charges them with timeshare fraud against Americans.
- Sinaloa Cartel Under Fire: US Seeks Extradition of 16 Members to Address Fentanyl Crisis Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - DEA Chief Anne Milgram recently appeared before the House Appropriations Committee to discuss the formal extradition request for 16 Sinaloa Cartel members, including the "Chapitos,"
- Protesters Block Ameca Bridge in Puerto Vallarta, Opposing Fee-Based Vehicle Verification System Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Protesters opposing the vehicle verification center in Puerto Vallarta have escalated their efforts by blocking the bridge over the Ameca River
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief for April 27, 2023 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta News Brief is a two-minute recap of the top three stories of the day. This is the News Brief for April 27, 2023.
- Tragic Bus Accident on Tepic-Puerto Vallarta Highway Claims 15 Lives Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On the Tepic-Puerto Vallarta highway, a passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a ravine near Las Piedras, Nayarit, resulting in 15 fatalities and around 30 injuries.
- Tourism Secretary Calls for Action Against Puerto Vallarta’s Unregulated Beach Vendors Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Jalisco Tourism Secretary urges Semarnat to regulate beach umbrella vendors in Puerto Vallarta to protect public spaces and maintain competitiveness.
- US Government sanctions seven members of cartel linked to timeshare fraud in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury has sanctioned Eduardo Pardo Espino, a fugitive facing drug trafficking charges in the United States, along with six other individuals and 19 Mexican companies allegedly connected to the timeshare fraud in Puerto Vallarta operated by the Jalisco…
- Viva Aerobús to Begin Daily Flights Between Puerto Vallarta and AIFA in July Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Viva Aerobús, the low-cost airline, has announced that it will start a new daily flight between Puerto Vallarta and the controversial Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in mid-July
- New Protests in Puerto Vallarta Today as Pacific Civil Resistance Demands Answers Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - More than a hundred people from the Pacific Civil Resistance collective of Puerto Vallarta took to the streets to protest against the North Coast State Regional Unit (UNIRSE) verification center in Fluvial Vallarta