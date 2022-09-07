Shark kills US tourist snorkeling in Bahamas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A shark attacked and killed a U.S. cruise ship passenger who was snorkeling in waters around the Bahamas on Tuesday, according to authorities.
The incident involved a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania and occurred at a popular snorkeling spot near Green Cay in the northern Bahamas, police spokeswoman Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told The Associated Press.
“It’s unfortunate,” she said.
Skippings said the woman’s family identified it as a bull shark.
Royal Caribbean International said in a statement to the AP that the person died after arriving at a local hospital for treatment and that the company is helping their loved ones. They said the guest was participating in an independent shore excursion in Nassau and had been sailing on Harmony of the Seas, which is on a seven-night trip after departing Florida on Sunday.
The majority of shark attacks in the Caribbean have occurred in the Bahamas, with two reported in 2019, one of them fatal. That incident involved a Southern California woman who was on vacation and was attacked by three sharks near Rose Island, located just a half mile from where Tuesday’s attack occurred.
In December 2020, a fatal shark attack was reported in the French Caribbean territory of St. Martin, the first such incident in that region.
Overall, at least 32 shark attacks have been reported in the Bahamas since 1749, followed by 13 attacks in Cuba during that time period, including one in 2019, according to the Florida-based International Shark Attack File.
Michael Heithaus, a marine biologist at Florida International University in Miami, said in a phone interview that the high number of attacks in the Bahamas is likely linked to the fact that there are a lot of people in the water in that area and that it has a robust marine ecosystem.
He said the Bahamas has a variety of shark species, the majority of which do not pay attention to people, except for bull sharks and tiger sharks.
“They get to very large sizes, and they eat big prey,” Heithaus said, adding that sharks have incredible sensory systems and can be attracted to food, sounds and smells in the water.
But overall, shark attacks remain rare, he stressed.
Worldwide, there were 137 shark attacks last year, 73 of them unprovoked, according to the International Shark Attack File.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Hurricane Kay reaches category 2 heading towards Baja California The National Weather Service reported that Kay intensified to a category 2 hurricane during the early hours of this September 7. With a trajectory parallel to the Baja California Peninsula, the agency predicted that the rains will continue to increase in intensity in the region, for which they urged the population to take extreme precautions.…
- Puerto Vallarta on Blue Alert for passing of Hurricane Kay National Civil Protection reported that Hurricane Kay, category 1, is located southwest of the coast of Jalisco. The cloud bands of the system cause torrential rains, winds with strong gusts, and high waves on the coasts of the western states of the country. The cyclone, according to the agency, has maximum sustained winds of 130…
- Tropical Storm Kay already causing damage in Puerto Vallarta Rains caused by tropical storm Kay already left damage in Puerto Vallarta, among which are an injured person, cars dragged by waters, and floods, which were attended by Civil Protection and Firefighters of the municipality. Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta reported that a person was slightly injured by the fall of a fence in a…
- States on alert and trajectory of Tropical Storm Kay: will become a category 2 hurricane According to the weather report of the National Meteorological System ( SMN ), until 04:00 in the morning Tropical Storm Kay was located 380 km from Manzanillo, Colima, and 350 km southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, moving west-northwest at 24 km/h with gusts of up to 110 km/h. The agency announced during the early…
- Hurricane Kay Live Updates PVDN has ended live updates for Hurricane Kay in Puerto Vallarta. You can continue following information about the storm as it approaches Baja California here. Tuesday, September 6, 6:00 AM CDT The center of Hurricane “Kay” Category 1 is located southwest of the coast of Jalisco. The cloud bands of the system cause punctual torrential…