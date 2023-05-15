Traffic Chaos Expected on Tuesday as More Protests Hit Puerto Vallarta Streets

May 15, 2023
,

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On social media, an announcement from the group known as the Peaceful Civil Resistance is circulating, calling for a blockade to begin on Tuesday in Puerto Vallarta . . .



