Traffic Chaos Expected on Tuesday as More Protests Hit Puerto Vallarta Streets

Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Alvarez for May 12, 2023

https://youtu.be/uU4l2zOToPA Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta News Brief covers the top trending stories of the week on Vallarta Daily News and is hosted by Felipe Alvarez. The stories this week. At least six cats and a dog lost their lives due to poisoning in the Vallarta Villas neighborhood this week. Natalia Vázquez recounted…