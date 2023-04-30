Tragic Bus Accident on Tepic-Puerto Vallarta Highway Claims 15 Lives

April 30, 2023
, ,

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On the Tepic-Puerto Vallarta highway, a passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a ravine near Las Piedras, Nayarit, resulting in 15 fatalities and around 30 injuries . . .



Trending News on PVDN

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms