Three Perfect Days in Puerto Vallarta: Your Ultimate Itinerary

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – With its charming cobblestone streets, beautiful beaches, and vibrant culture, this bustling resort town offers visitors a unique blend of relaxation and adventure. Here, we’ll take you through a three-day itinerary to help you make the most of your time in this tropical paradise for a long-weekend vacation.

Day 1: Arrival and Exploration

Morning: Arrival and settling in

Upon your arrival at the Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR), you’ll want to grab a taxi or arrange for a private transfer to your accommodation. After settling in, take some time to relax, unpack, and recharge before setting out to explore the city.

Afternoon: Stroll along the Malecón

Walking down the Malecón in Puerto Vallarta is an experience that encapsulates the essence of this vibrant coastal city. The Malecón, a palm-lined oceanfront promenade, stretches for approximately 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) along the shoreline of Banderas Bay, from the Hotel Rosita in the north to Los Muertos Beach in the south.

As you meander down the Malecón, you’ll be treated to stunning views of the sparkling blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, the lush green hills of the Sierra Madre Mountains, and the bustling downtown area of Puerto Vallarta. The Malecón is a popular spot for locals and tourists alike, making it an ideal place to people-watch and absorb the energy of the city.

One of the highlights of the Malecón is its collection of sculptures, many of which are created by renowned Mexican artists. Some of the most iconic sculptures you’ll encounter include “The Seahorse” (Caballito de Mar) by Rafael Zamarripa, “In Search of Reason” (La Rotonda del Mar) by Alejandro Colunga, and “The Friendship Fountain” (La Fuente de la Amistad) by James “Bud” Bottoms and Octavio González. These captivating works of art provide excellent photo opportunities and conversation starters.

As you stroll along the promenade, you’ll also come across a variety of street performers showcasing their talents, such as sand sculptors, mimes, musicians, and dancers. The lively atmosphere is further enhanced by the abundance of local vendors selling handmade crafts, souvenirs, jewelry, and traditional Mexican snacks. Don’t miss the opportunity to try some churros, fresh fruit with chili powder, or a cooling paleta (Mexican popsicle) as you explore.

The Malecón is lined with numerous shops, bars, and restaurants, many of which offer al fresco dining and stunning ocean views. If you’re looking to take a break from your walk, consider stopping at one of these establishments for a refreshing drink or a bite to eat.

Evening: Enjoy a romantic dinner and sunset

After a day of exploring the Malecón, indulge in a romantic dinner at one of Puerto Vallarta’s many top-notch restaurants. For an unforgettable dining experience, consider reserving a table at Café des Artistes or La Palapa, both of which offer delicious cuisine and stunning ocean views.

Following dinner, head back to the Malecón to catch one of Puerto Vallarta’s legendary sunsets.

As the sun begins to set, the Malecón becomes an even more magical place, with the sky transforming into a canvas of vibrant colors, and the ocean waves reflecting the warm glow of the setting sun.

In the evenings, especially on weekends, the Malecón becomes a hub of activity, as locals and tourists alike gather to enjoy live music, dance performances, and other cultural events. The festive atmosphere is contagious, and you may find yourself joining in the celebrations, dancing the night away or simply enjoying the camaraderie of your fellow visitors.

Day 2: Beach Day and Marietas Islands Adventure

Morning: Relax at Los Muertos Beach

Start your second day in Puerto Vallarta with a morning of relaxation at Los Muertos Beach, one of the city’s most popular stretches of sand.

Los Muertos Beach, or Playa de los Muertos, is one of Puerto Vallarta’s most popular and beloved beaches. Located in the heart of the Zona Romantica, the beach stretches along the southern end of the Malecón, near the iconic Los Muertos Pier. Known for its lively atmosphere, golden sand, and warm, clear waters, Los Muertos Beach attracts both locals and tourists seeking a day of relaxation and fun in the sun.

One of the distinctive features of Los Muertos Beach is the colorful umbrellas and beach chairs that line the shore, providing ample space for sunbathing, reading, or simply taking in the beautiful surroundings. The beach is also equipped with public facilities such as restrooms, showers, and changing areas, making it a convenient spot for spending the day.

For a refreshing treat, try some of the local fresh fruit sold by beach vendors or indulge in a tasty and refreshing coconut water straight from the source.

Afternoon: Marietas Islands Tour

In the afternoon, embark on an unforgettable adventure to the Marietas Islands, an archipelago located just a short boat ride from Puerto Vallarta. These islands, designated as a national park, are home to a diverse array of marine life, including dolphins, sea turtles, and a variety of tropical fish.

The islands gained international attention and recognition due to the efforts of renowned scientist and conservationist Jacques Cousteau, who advocated for their protection in the late 20th century. Today, the Marietas Islands are a popular destination for eco-tourism, attracting visitors from around the world who are interested in exploring their pristine natural beauty.

One of the most famous attractions of the Marietas Islands is the “Hidden Beach” or “Playa del Amor,” a secluded, crescent-shaped beach nestled within a cave-like formation. Accessible only by swimming or kayaking through a short underwater tunnel during low tide, the Hidden Beach offers a unique and unforgettable experience for adventurous travelers. It’s important to note that access to the Hidden Beach is strictly regulated, and visitors must obtain a special permit to visit.

The waters surrounding the Marietas Islands are teeming with marine life, making the area an ideal spot for snorkeling and scuba diving. Coral reefs and underwater rock formations create a vibrant ecosystem that supports a wide variety of fish species, including angelfish, pufferfish, and sea turtles. Dolphins and humpback whales can also be spotted in the area, particularly during their migration season from December to March.

Book a tour with one of the many local operators and spend the afternoon snorkeling, scuba diving, or simply relaxing on the boat as you take in the stunning natural beauty of the islands. Don’t miss the chance to visit the famous “Hidden Beach,” a secluded beach accessible only by swimming through a short tunnel.

Evening: Experience Puerto Vallarta’s nightlife

After a day of sun and sea, it’s time to experience Puerto Vallarta’s vibrant nightlife scene. Start your evening with a cocktail at one of the city’s many rooftop bars, such as Sky Lounge at Hotel Almar, which offers breathtaking views of the bay.

From there, head to the Zona Romantica, the heart of Puerto Vallarta’s nightlife. Here, you’ll find a diverse array of bars, clubs, and restaurants catering to all tastes and preferences. For live music, visit Bar Morelos, a popular spot featuring talented local musicians. If you’re in the mood for dancing, check out La Vaquita, a lively nightclub known for its high-energy atmosphere.

Don’t forget to sample some of the local delicacies as you make your way through the bustling streets. Tacos, ceviche, and churros are just a few of the delicious snacks you’ll find at the many street food stands.

Day 3: Old Town Exploration and Zip Lining Adventure

Morning: Discover the charm of Old Town

Start your final day in Puerto Vallarta by exploring the historic heart of the city, known as Old Town or Zona Romantica. Wander through the narrow, cobblestone streets, admiring the colorful buildings and charming plazas that make this area so special.

Be sure to visit the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, a stunning church with a distinctive crown-shaped bell tower that has become a symbol of Puerto Vallarta. Just a few blocks away, you’ll find the Cuale River Island, a lush oasis filled with walking paths, artisan shops, and restaurants.

While in Old Town, don’t miss the opportunity to browse the numerous art galleries, boutiques, and markets for unique souvenirs to bring home. From vibrant pottery to intricate textiles, there’s no shortage of beautiful, handmade items to choose from.

Afternoon: Zip Lining Adventure in the Sierra Madre Mountains

For an adrenaline-pumping experience, spend your afternoon zip-lining through the lush canopy of the Sierra Madre Mountains. Numerous tour companies in Puerto Vallarta offer zip-lining adventures that cater to all skill levels and ages, making it a fun and thrilling activity for the whole family.

As you soar through the treetops, you’ll be treated to breathtaking views of the jungle below and the surrounding mountain landscape. Some tours even include additional activities, such as hiking, horseback riding, or ATV adventures.

Evening: Farewell Dinner at a Traditional Mexican Restaurant

As your unforgettable trip to Puerto Vallarta comes to an end, celebrate your final evening with a delicious meal at a traditional Mexican restaurant. El Arrayán, located in the heart of Old Town, is a local favorite known for its authentic cuisine and charming atmosphere. Sample dishes like mole, chiles en nogada, and pozole, while savoring a glass of fine Mexican wine or a refreshing margarita.

After dinner, take one last stroll along the Malecón or through the charming streets of Old Town, soaking in the vibrant energy and warmth of this beautiful city before you bid it farewell.