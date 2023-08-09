Tragic Fire Claims the Life of a Child in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – A devastating fire in Puerto Vallarta took the life of a child under the age of 4 this Wednesday morning. The incident occurred in a house located on Cuba Street, between Inés Meza and Adrián Villaseñor, prompting an immediate response from local emergency services.
Upon arrival, Civil Protection and Firefighters personnel from the municipality of Puerto Vallarta discovered the unconscious minor of four years old who had been rescued from the fire. Despite fervent efforts and the application of resuscitation measures, the child's death was confirmed due to apparent intoxication . . .
