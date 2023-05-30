Trans Fats Ban in Mexico Will Prohibit the Sale of Cookies, Chips, Pizzas, and More in September

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Chamber of Deputies in Mexico has taken a critical step in the battle against heart disease, approving a decree that reforms the General Health Law to restrict the use of trans fats and oils. The move is predicted to save more than 13,000 lives per year, with these substances currently contributing to widespread heart disease in the nation.

In a virtually unanimous decision, 472 deputies voted in favor of the reform, with zero against and zero abstentions. The amendment to article 216 Bis of the law stipulates that “food, non-alcoholic beverages, oils, and fats may not exceed two parts of industrially produced trans fatty acids for every one hundred parts of total fatty acids.”

This bold initiative represents a significant shift in the regulation of food and beverage products, with the impact yet to be seen on the industry. The World Health Organization (WHO) congratulated the deputies on their decision, yet questions remain on how the federal government will ensure companies adhere to this new provision.

Responsibility falls to the Ministry of Health to establish the regulatory parameters around industrially produced trans fats in line with the decree’s provisions. The new regulations will come into effect 108 days after their publication, starting from September 2023.

As a result of this decree, several foods and beverages high in trans fats could face prohibition in Mexico unless they adapt their manufacturing processes. These include items like cakes, sweet cookies, frozen pizza, French fries, donuts, fried chicken, ice creams, sauces, salty and sweet snacks, microwave popcorn, vegetable shortening, milk cream for coffee, and margarine.

Non-alcoholic beverages also high in trans fats may also be banned, such as coffees or teas with added cream, high-fat dairy milk, drinks, and smoothies with coconut or palm oil, artificial juices, refreshments, creamy non-alcoholic cocktails, and flavored waters sweetened with sugar.

Trans fats have long been recognized as detrimental to health, with the body neither needing nor benefiting from them. According to Medline Plus, these fats contribute to a host of health issues, including cardiovascular diseases, elevated cholesterol levels, and increased weight gain, and risk of diabetes.

With this groundbreaking decree, Mexico is demonstrating a steadfast commitment to public health. The legislation marks an essential step in creating a healthier environment, but its successful implementation will rely on the continued diligence of both regulatory bodies and food industry stakeholders.