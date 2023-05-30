‘Kingdoms of Mexico’ Distinction Launches to Boost Tourist Destinations With European Influences

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Miguel Torruco Marqués, the head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), introduced the new ‘Kingdoms of Mexico’ distinction, a major initiative designed to enhance the appeal of Mexico’s tourist communities on an international level.

The announcement came during a presentation attended by the governors of Tlaxcala, Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros; Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda; ambassadors of Italy and China in Mexico, Luigi de Chiara and Zhan Runen respectively; and other key authorities and business leaders.

The inaugural ‘Kingdoms of Mexico’ distinction was bestowed on Val’Quirico, Tlaxcala, a unique destination where architecture and nature harmoniously merge. This initiative is a product of the collaborative efforts of Sectur and the private sector. It celebrates the confluence of cultures and kingdoms characterized by two primary pillars: theme-based architecture, a fusion between Mexico and European influences, and a circular economy, promoting sustainable development within the town and surrounding communities.

Torruco Marqués noted that Val’Quirico is a residential, tourist, and commercial complex, distinguished by its medieval architecture reminiscent of the European countryside, particularly Italy’s Tuscany. The complex presents a diverse and revitalizing option for visitors, encouraging further investment while increasing visitor stay and per capita spending.

“Val’Quirico offers a wide array of recreational and entertainment activities. Its picturesque streets are lined with stone, adobe, wood, and brick buildings typical of Italian architecture. The town boasts galleries, boutiques, cafes, hotels, event gardens, commercial stores, and bars,” said Torruco Marqués. “Furthermore, it has restaurants serving delicious Italian cuisine, as well as fine wines from the top ten wine-producing nations.”

The economic impact of Val’Quirico is impressive, with the complex reportedly generating more than 80 million pesos per month in visitor revenue. The destination also contributes to the regional economy by creating approximately 3,500 direct and 7,900 indirect jobs.

This new ‘Kingdoms of Mexico’ distinction aims to provide a significant boost to tourism across Mexico, and Val’Quirico sets a compelling precedent for future award recipients.